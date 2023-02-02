You Gotta Make Up Your Mind: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 130 (Part 2)

V-3 - No One Speaks My Language Here - Bravecloud Records - 11 songs - LP

V-3 - Hit Dead Center With My Disease - Bravecloud Records - 10 songs - LP

V-3 - The Enemy Within - Brave- cloud Records - 11 songs - LP

I have mixed feelings about some of the more Nudge Squidfish-centric material on here (and I say this as a Nudge fan)— some of it is great (“Metal Or Meat?” and “The Enemy Within”), but some of it feels out of place, or more like it’s just Squidfish solo material that happened to feature someone else from the band on it so it got included in here. Who knows— I have no insight into how Squidfish organizes his tapes. Charles Cicirella (who, as far as I can tell, was never in V-3) makes an appearance on one song here, “Game Of Sport,” and it’s pretty weird but also pretty entertaining. There are several tracks from a 1992 Jim Shepard solo project scattered throughout these— my favorite of those is probably “Swim Across The Ocean.” On “The Enemy Within” (record 3 if you go by catalog number) there’s a track of Jim talking about the formation of V-3 and it is a weird track— I noted this when I reviewed the “Heavy Action” compilation a few years ago, but his speaking style, at least when he’s being recorded, is so strange and self- conscious, and though he’s just talking about the origins of the band it somehow feels like it gives you an insight into his personality.

I’m happy to have all of these, but I do wonder why they chose to release them as three separate LPs all at once— that’s certainly a harder sell than one double LP (and, while there’s nothing here I’d call unlistenable or uninteresting, I think the overall track selection could’ve been pared down to fit) and can be kind of overwhelming going in. The liner notes for these (one side of the sheet is specific to each record, the other is a summary of the whole thing) by Nudge himself are kinda strange— it feels a lot like self-fashioning (and I know from elsewhere Squidfish does a lot of that— not that I blame him, he is an artist after all) in a strange place; there’s a sort of bitter tone when he talks about how this is the real V-3 as opposed to the later lineup with Leland Cain and Sam Brown and it almost, whether intentionally or not, reads like he’s accusing Jim of having sold out on later records (personally, I love the later V-3 stuff, so maybe that makes me some kind of normie poser). That said, I can’t fault him or anyone else for having complicated thoughts on Jim given how sadly the story ends. It is very clear, both from what Squidfish says here and from other things I’ve read and heard, that Jim really was supportive of his friends, both artistically and personally, in a way that really touched them. It’s nice to read that and then get to hear the fruits of that support here.

I’m not gonna do a rating for these, because I don’t know how I would really work it out. Instead, I’ll give a ranking of the three. My favorite as a standalone record was “Hit Dead Center With My Disease,” so that’s the first one I would try (if you’re doing these one by one). After that, “The Enemy Within” was a good mix of a lot of different stuff. I would put “No One Speaks My Language Here” last because, though there are several excellent tracks on it, it is definitely the least consistent of the three. Long live Jim, long live Roxanne, long live V-3.

(Available at your local record store or at a variety of distros: Goner, Total Punk, etc.)

