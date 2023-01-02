Upcoming Connecting for Kids Programs At Lakewood Public Library

Connecting for Kids will be hosting two, free programs during the month of February at the Lakewood Public Library.



Behavior Chat: Strategies to Ease Transition

Do you want strategies to motivate your child toward positive behavior? Join Ochanya McRoberts-Wells, MEd, who will lead a discussion guided by your questions on a variety of behavior topics. Submit your questions before or during the session and learn how to use the tools in our Behavior Toolkit to help your child. Each session will focus on a new behavior tool, but questions on any behavior concern are welcome. The content in this program is geared toward caregivers of children ages 18 months - 6 years (with or without developmental concerns). Each attendee will receive a free Behavior Toolkit. For more information, visit connectingforkids.org/behavior-chat

Thursday, February 2, 6:30 p.m.



Music Therapy & More

This program is designed for families and their children, ages 0 - 6 years, who are struggling in an area of development. Join us for a hands-on program designed to teach families how to use music to improve their child's academic, motor, communication and social skills as well as behavior. This program is led by a Board-Certified Music Therapist. For more information visit connectingforkids.org/music.

Saturday, February 18, 9:30 am



Both of these programs will be held at the Lakewood Public Library, Main Branch, 15425 Detroit Rd., Registration is required at connectingforkids.org/register.