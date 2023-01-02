Come to Emerson Elementary School and grab a snack to benefit a good cause!

The Lakewood Recreation Cheerleaders are holding their second annual fundraising event. Last year, they raised more than $450 for the Lakewood Food Pantry. This year's proceeds will benefit Tabby Tails Cat Rescue in Custar, OH.

Tabby Tails is a 501c3 organization that serves as a safety net for high-risk cats. These cats are most likely to be euthanized in the shelter system. This includes feral and disabled cats. Cats with behavioral issues, hybrids, and severely ill or injured cats. Whether these cats are adopted or have to live at Tabby Tails' sanctuary, they will be safe and loved. To give cats a second, third, or even fourth chance at life.

The cheerleaders run a concession stand at the Saturday basketball games at Emerson Elementary School on Clifton Blvd. Selling tasty snacks that are a treat for both you and the cats.

Head Coach Valentina Teles, in her fourth season coaching with the Rec Department, is in charge of the fundraiser. "Cheering goes beyond just cheering at games; it's being a leader in your community and setting an example, thus the name Cheerleader," she says. I'm very proud of all my girls for their dedication to their squad, academics, and extracurriculars. This fundraiser would not be possible without them, the parents who help out, and the Lakewood community."

Coach Valentina is joined this year by Coach Kara Nieves, who is in her second season. Together they coordinate the Rec Cheer program.

If you have any questions, want to help, or donate, please contact:

lkwdcoachvalen@gmail.com