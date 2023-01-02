Starr Gazer

FEBRUARY



ARIES: The Ram likes it hot & spicy; they’re the adrenaline junkies; for Valentine’s Day, wear fire engine red, think of something daring the two of you can do together…be spontaneous.



TAURUS: The Bull likes to take it slow & steady; they’re more into fine wine, dark chocolates, and gourmet delicacies with a cashmere blanket laid out in front of the fireplace & a cozy night.



GEMINI: The Twins need their minds stimulated on Valentine’s Day; plan a trip to the Science Museum, go to one of those crazy metal puzzle stores, & double it up; the more love, the better.



CANCER: The Crab loves a stroll down memory lane; plan a recipe together, something handed down from your grandmother, put on some nostalgic music, & couple it up in the kitchen, Bam!



LEO: The Lion/Lioness is all about royalty; the Jungle does share the crown with the King, limousines, fine champagne, a night at the theater, putting on the glitz, diamonds are forever.



VIRGO: Virgos need to do something practical & organic for Valentine’s Day; check out one of the electric organic herb, tea, or coffee shops Lakewood is loaded with; you can Vegan together.



LIBRA: Libras need to find the balance between too much and too little; roses fit the bill, romantic candlelight enhances the romantic glow, add some classical music, & love is in the air.



SCORPIO: The Scorpion puts the stinger away on this day made for lovers, & we know what you’re all about; chances are no one else will find out about your secret rendezvous, Shush.



SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur likes to go overboard, they love nature & the great outdoors, rent an Airbnb cabin in the woods with a bearskin rug and a fire pit, and make it a stargazing night.



CAPRICORN: The Goat isn’t the warm & fuzziest Valentine; if you can get them to close their MacBook, head to the gym, get Chinese Take-Out & then go home & watch Wall Street together.

AQUARIUS: Aquarians, this is your month; since you’re the eclectic, futuristic one, whatever you surprise your loved one with will definitely break the mold, do a paint & sip, wine, anyone?



PISCES: The Fish are the true romantics, rose-colored glasses, the eternal dreamer; you exude compassion & love without even trying; take a trip to the Aquarium, then a seafood dinner after.



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.