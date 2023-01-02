Starr Gazer
FEBRUARY
ARIES: The Ram likes it hot & spicy; they’re the adrenaline junkies; for Valentine’s Day, wear fire engine red, think of something daring the two of you can do together…be spontaneous.
TAURUS: The Bull likes to take it slow & steady; they’re more into fine wine, dark chocolates, and gourmet delicacies with a cashmere blanket laid out in front of the fireplace & a cozy night.
GEMINI: The Twins need their minds stimulated on Valentine’s Day; plan a trip to the Science Museum, go to one of those crazy metal puzzle stores, & double it up; the more love, the better.
CANCER: The Crab loves a stroll down memory lane; plan a recipe together, something handed down from your grandmother, put on some nostalgic music, & couple it up in the kitchen, Bam!
LEO: The Lion/Lioness is all about royalty; the Jungle does share the crown with the King, limousines, fine champagne, a night at the theater, putting on the glitz, diamonds are forever.
VIRGO: Virgos need to do something practical & organic for Valentine’s Day; check out one of the electric organic herb, tea, or coffee shops Lakewood is loaded with; you can Vegan together.
LIBRA: Libras need to find the balance between too much and too little; roses fit the bill, romantic candlelight enhances the romantic glow, add some classical music, & love is in the air.
SCORPIO: The Scorpion puts the stinger away on this day made for lovers, & we know what you’re all about; chances are no one else will find out about your secret rendezvous, Shush.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur likes to go overboard, they love nature & the great outdoors, rent an Airbnb cabin in the woods with a bearskin rug and a fire pit, and make it a stargazing night.
CAPRICORN: The Goat isn’t the warm & fuzziest Valentine; if you can get them to close their MacBook, head to the gym, get Chinese Take-Out & then go home & watch Wall Street together.
AQUARIUS: Aquarians, this is your month; since you’re the eclectic, futuristic one, whatever you surprise your loved one with will definitely break the mold, do a paint & sip, wine, anyone?
PISCES: The Fish are the true romantics, rose-colored glasses, the eternal dreamer; you exude compassion & love without even trying; take a trip to the Aquarium, then a seafood dinner after.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.