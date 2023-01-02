Senator Antonio Assumes Senate Minority Leader Role & Shares Legislative Priorities

As we embark on the new 135th General Assembly, I look forward to the work ahead. I'm pleased to report that I have been elected to serve as the upcoming Senate Minority Leader. I will continue to represent Senate District 23 which includes Lakewood, Parma, Parma Heights, Cleveland, and Bratenahl. As I reflect on the activities of the state legislature this past year, I'm proud of the work that we have done on behalf of our communities, with so many members of our communities.

My legislative priorities for this upcoming 135th General Assembly include fully funding the Fair School Funding Plan, abolishing the death penalty by replacing it with life without parole in capital cases and passing the LGBTQ Fairness Bill.

Abolish Death Penalty legislation is joint-sponsored with Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and co-sponsored with bipartisan support. There are myriad reasons to end the death penalty including the fact that executions are currently impossible to administer and use of the death penalty is flawed and has been shown to be falsely discharged as indicated by Ohio’s now 11 death row exonerees. Death penalty sentences disproportionately affect defendants of color, are costly, and have fallen out of favor with a majority of the American public. For more information visit: https://otse.org/

As Ohio welcomes the exciting new manufacturing giant Intel and continues to seek the best and the brightest from around the country and our state, I will continue to advance the Ohio Fairness Act. This bill has bipartisan support and would provide protections in employment, housing and the public sphere for LGBTQ Ohioans. Supported by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and over a thousand Ohio businesses, it will help in statewide efforts to retain and attract the best and brightest employees and encourage our young people to live, work and raise their families in Ohio.

Another key bill that I will reintroduce is to end the statute of limitations on rape and sexual assault. Under the current Ohio Revised Code, prosecution against a perpetrator of rape or sexual battery must begin within 25 years after the commission of or attempt to commit the crime. Contained within my bill is the elimination of any instance of an offense against a victim. Now, more than ever, the public is on the side of removing the artificial line in the sand that prevents a survivor from coming forward to report such emotionally traumatic and violent experiences, especially because every survivor processes their trauma in their own time.

As we move into the new General Assembly, we will share our caucus priorities on the general fund budget and key legislation. As always, my office looks forward to continuing to serve you in the New Year. My staff are available to help and can be reached at Antonio@ohiosenate.gov and will get back to you as soon as possible. I look forward to working for you and with you to do all that we can for Ohioans, and specifically, Ohio’s 23rd Senate District.

State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in the Ohio Senate, representing District 23, and in leadership as the Assistant Minority Leader. Antonio, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, previously spent eight years in the Ohio House of Representatives, where she served District 13 and was also a member of leadership. Antonio has served as a Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program for women, Adjunct Professor and as a teacher for children with special needs.