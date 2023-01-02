Outgoing And Incoming School Board Presidents' Remarks

Outgoing Board President Betsy Shaughnessy’s Comments – January 3, 2023

Thank you to my fellow Board members. They have operated in the best tradition of Lakewood Boards by demonstrating commitment to and respect for our students, staff and the Lakewood community. Each member of the Board brings unique skills, experiences and perspectives that enable the Board to operate in the very best interest of all our students and the school family that supports them. School board members must work together if they are to be effective, and individual members must work hard to understand all aspects and all implications of the actions being considered or adopted. Mutual respect has been a hallmark of successful Lakewood Boards, and the members of this Board have certainly met that standard.

Thank you to Superintendent Niedzwiecki for her leadership and for the superior team she has assembled. The Superintendent and her team have maintained a consistent focus on the goals of the organization – on academic rigor and excellence and the well-being of each individual student. They have kept the District on target while navigating the multiple issues that arise on a daily basis. They have worked every day to make each child’s life better, happier and safer.

Thank you to Treasurer Zeman and the excellent team he has assembled. His integrity and his determination to support District initiatives while maintaining fiscal stability has been invaluable. He has provided oversight of the utilization of the federal relief funds. These funds have been very helpful to us in addressing pandemic-related expenses including those programs addressing learning loss. The installation of a new payroll system by his staff has benefitted our staff and improved operational efficiencies.

This year has been a year of District action on numerous fronts. A strategic plan has been developed with significant input from the Board, staff, parents and community; and during the past year, specific measurable goals were identified and initiated. We continued to communicate with the City Council and the Mayor to identify and act in areas of mutual interest and in support of a strong and vibrant city. We continued the ongoing process of providing a safe and secure environment for our students and staff.

I am so grateful that I have the privilege of being a member of this Board and have the opportunity to continue to work on behalf of the Lakewood City Schools. I look forward to working with Mr. Callahan who I am sure will do an exceptional job as President as we work to continue to meet the needs of our students. While we will be working in the face of increasing assaults on Local Control by forces in Columbus, I have every confidence that this will not prevent us from continuing our commitment to integrate our Visions of a Lakewood Graduate and of a Lakewood Educator into our culture. The components of our Visions are integral to creating the environment needed by students and staff to assure success.

Again, thank you to all who work to create an environment in which children can thrive and excel. Special thanks to Anne Knab and Heather Burdette for all they do.

Incoming Board President Michael J. Callahan’s Comments – January 3, 2023

I am truly honored to be your incoming Board of Education president. I sought a seat to this board to bring my experiences and perspectives as a community member, as a parent of three children in the district, and as a public sector professional to represent this community to the best of my ability. I am now grateful to have the opportunity to serve as President of this Board of Education and committed to the requirements of the position.

Outgoing President Betsy Bergen Shaughnessy has served as the Board’s leader for two years. I believe I speak for all my colleagues in appreciation for her fulfillment of the duties of president during that time. Her service in the role for two years allowed for needed consistency warranted by the times. Mrs. Shaughnessy’s experience, poise, and advocacy for public education were and are exemplary. In her consecutive terms as Board President she was highly effective, as she has been for her time on the Board of Education.

In addition to outgoing President Shaughnessy, I would like to acknowledge colleague Ms. Emma Petrie Barcelona, who was a steady figure as Board President during a very challenging time of the pandemic, the calendar year of 2020. Ms. Petrie Barcelona brings so much experience and leadership to the table as well.

We are also fortunate for the service of now Vice President, Ms. Linda Beebe, and Board Member Ms. Nora Katzenberger. The five of us bring a wide variety of experiences and perspectives and are committed to working together with the administrative team to maintain an environment where all students can thrive.

It is a responsibility of the Board to hire and evaluate the superintendent and treasurer and to ensure they have the resources needed to effectively lead the district. In conversations with parents, teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals, maintenance and custodial staff, I am continuously reminded of how dedicated and effective our leaders are. Hiring a new superintendent during the pandemic was a challenge for the Board. I am so grateful we had such a strong internal candidate, and I am so impressed by Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki’s leadership and her dedication to Lakewood.

The fiscal stewardship and stability in the role of treasurer that our long time financial executive Kent Zeman brings has been quite comforting, particularly in recent years. Thank you, Mr. Zeman, for all that you do.

We have a community that demonstratively supports public education and this district. We do not take that for granted, and recognize the high expectations that must be met in order to maintain that type of support. That support comes from the taxpayers and voters, but also the many volunteers who serve on commissions, committees, in booster organizations, PTO and PTA groups as well as the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF). We certainly recognize and appreciate all of that.

We have a team of dedicated teachers and paraprofessionals that are second to none. I see it firsthand in the experiences of my children and I hear about it from so many in our community.

I would also like to recognize the work of our coaches, band leaders, and activity moderators, many of whom are also teachers. There are so many life lessons learned on the field and through co-curricular activities that help form and influence young people for the better.

I would also like to recognize the maintenance and custodial teams as well as all other administrators, support staff, and employees of the district for the great work they do on a daily basis.

The sum of the parts, is that we are a welcoming district that meets children where they are at and challenges them to reach their potential, all guided by the community’s vision of a Lakewood graduate and our vision of a Lakewood educator.

With all that positive momentum of the District, we are not without challenges. This Board will continue to work to address the challenges of the day, by supporting our leaders and giving them the tools they need to succeed, and by approving and advocating for policy that puts public education for all as a priority.

Again, I am grateful to my colleagues and to the community who allows us to serve, and look forward to serving as Board President this calendar year.

Michael J. Callahan January 3, 2023