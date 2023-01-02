Lakewood Community Services Center (LCSC) and the City of Lakewood Department of Human Services are pleased to invite you to the second distribution of winter jackets and tennis shoes at Cove Community Center, 12525 Lake Avenue, on Friday February 10th from 2:00pm – 4:30pm. Jackets range in size from 3T to 16 and shoes are available for toddlers and kids up to size 5.



Operation Warm, founded in 1998, is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that manufactures its own winter jackets and tennis shoes for distribution to families with children who qualify for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. In 2022, Operation Warm and the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives provided 7,160 coats and 5,000 pairs of shoes to children through 66 organizations located in 38 different counties throughout Ohio, according to a release from the Governor’s Office



To qualify for TANF, there must be a minor child or children in the household, and families need to meet the following income guidelines:



Number of Persons in the Household Annual Household Income



2 $36,620

3 $46,060

4 $55,500

5 $64,940

6 $74,380

7 $83,820

8 $93,260



Add $4,720 for each person over 8.



We look forward to seeing you on February 10th!



