Mayor's Corner: Court Case Regarding Beagles Fully Resolved

Lakewood is a community with a soft spot for animals, and a recent situation with dozens of beagles being kept in unsafe and unsanitary conditions gave us all reasons to be concerned. Fortunately, many city staff and volunteers came together to get the dogs out of harm’s way and then provide care for them as our prosecutor’s office worked to resolve court proceedings that would decide the fate of 41 beagles.

Caring for the beagles demanded a lot from our Lakewood Animal Shelter, and we were lucky to benefit from the generosity of the public and the time given by local volunteers. The depth of kindness present in our Lakewood community was on full display.

I want to personally thank all of you who gave time and resources to make sure that the beagles had everything they needed while in City care. The Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter (CCLAS) continues to be a key partner for our city staff, and stepped up during this time of need. I also want to thank our internal team – from the police officers who served the search warrant and removed the dogs to our staff at the animal shelter and many others who pitched in to lend a hand in caring for the dogs.

The good news is that the court case regarding the dogs is now fully resolved, and the City is actively working with partners who will assist us in finding forever homes for all 41 animals. This is possible because our prosecutor’s office was able to efficiently resolve the criminal proceedings and get full custody of the beagles.

As you may have heard, on January 6th, the owner of the beagles pled guild to multiple counts of cruelty to animals in Lakewood Municipal Court. As part of the plea agreement, the defendant surrendered all ownership of the dogs to the City of Lakewood and agreed to pay full restitution for costs incurred for their care. He will enter a 5-year diversion program that requires him to undergo a mental health assessment and grief counseling to address underlying causes that led to his animal hoarding behavior. The defendant is also forbidden from possessing or having physical control or custody of any dogs during the diversion period and must attend classes on the ethical treatment of animals. If he violates these terms, he faces up to 18 months in jail.

While we were all saddened by this episode, I am proud that our community rallied to quickly address the situation, care for the dogs involved, and ultimately get them into a healthy situation. Lakewood has a tradition of caring about animals – coincidentally, the City was currently expanding and updating our animal shelter capacity when this case came to our attention.

As we explore policy priorities for this year, I will work with CCLAS, the Lakewood Animal Welfare and Safety Advisory Board, our law department, and others to discuss what lessons can be learned from this case to proactively address animal welfare moving forward.