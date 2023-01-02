I was recently craving Indian food and decided to check out a store called Lycamobile Gorkhali Grocery. This store is known for its variety of Indian and Nepalese food, ingredients, seasonings, and snacks, and I wanted to experience it for myself. From the moment I entered the store, I was impressed with the variety of products which got my mind wondering and wandering. Which products would be best for my favorite recipes? Which snacks would satisfy my tastebuds? My imagination was sparked.



Although I came armed with a list of things to shop for, I appreciated the help offered by the shop’s employee, who helped me make the best decisions. I was very glad to have encountered him, as he provided exceptional customer service and a lot of valuable information about my purchases. He shared authentic recipes with me and helped me to pick out key ingredients. For instance, he guided me as I selected dry yellow noodles, fried paneer, chowmein masala, paneer masala, lychee drink, and Badam drink with almond bits, a mixture of cow and buffalo milk known for its sweet taste.



In addition, he assisted me in choosing some traditional snacks. I picked up Rumpum Furandana and Bhungra (some very popular, spicy snacks in Nepal and India). The way he described them made me excited to try them. As I shopped, the employee told me all about the puja nut which is often used in traditional ceremonies and offerings in many cultures. If anyone is interested in the puja nut, you can find it here in the freezer! I was thrilled to learn and immerse myself in a new cultural experience while picking up a few essentials.



All in all, I was satisfied with the items I bought, but especially with the fantastic service I received. If you’re a fan of Indian and Nepalese food and looking for a place to buy quality, authentic ingredients from a caring grocer, I recommend visiting Gorkhali Grocery. I’d absolutely encourage you to ask questions, as they are more than happy to help you make excellent selections, introduce you to new foods, and teach you something valuable about their culture.



Lycamobile Gorkhali Grocery- 216-526-3167

13413 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Pebbles Brown is a foodie. She is excited to share the things that interest her the most- Culture and Food. She hopes that as you follow along with her journey, she will spark your excitement and help you nurture your own passions and projects, whether that be food and culture, or something else. All of her content is entirely unique to her thoughts and experiences, and she hopes you enjoy what she has to say.