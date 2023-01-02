Local Teacher Receives National Recognition

The National Association for the Education of Young Children featured Bonnie Sears in their Winter 2023 magazine Teaching Young Children. Bonnie is the lead teacher at Grace Preschool on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. An early childhood educator for 25 years, she has served the families of Lakewood for the past 15 years at Grace.



Bonnie wrote in the magazine, "My teaching style is relational, play-based, and focused on hands-on engagement. I believe that learning happens everywhere and that everyday moments offer opportunities for discovery and learning." And that is exactly what you find happening at Grace Preschool. Bonnie and her co-teacher, Lakewood resident Jessica Sackett, use themes to engage the interest of children while providing many learning opportunities around that theme using all their senses. One among many favorites was the study of bears. The gross motor room was set up to go on the ever-favorite "bear hunt." The children went through a tunnel representing the grass, rocked in a "boat" through the river, met up with a snowstorm where a fan literally blew "snow" around them while they put on winter hats and mittens, and eventually met up with the bear in the cave (a tent) where they took his picture and made their way back home.



One of Bonnie's greatest accomplishments is having had the privilege of mentoring interns (pre-service teachers). Currently Grace Preschool has two interns from Cuyahoga Community College associate degree program working with our staff. The interns receive excellent mentoring and our students benefit from having additional caring people to work with them.



Grace Lutheran Church through the Lutheran Development Ministry of Lakewood is blessed to be able to offer this opportunity for early childhood education to the families in Lakewood and beyond. We are grateful to the many families who have entrusted their children to us and have become part of our family over the last 42 years. We look forward to continuing to meet the needs of Lakewood families by caring for their children.

Naomi Schiffrik was born and raised in Lakewood. She is currently administrator for Grace Preschool, 13030 Madison Ave., Lakewood. She started the preschool 42 years ago when it was in the former Lutheran Church across the street and now is held in Grace Lutheran Church. She has been happily married for 50 years, is a mother of 3 and a grandmother of 6.