Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Ukrainian Folk Tales and Craft

For Students in Kindergarten through Second Grade. Do you like stories about animals? Ukrainian folk tales and fairy tales often use animals to show us how we can succeed with the challenges life brings us and encourage us to never give up! Join us as we read The Ear of Wheat, retold and illustrated by Olha Tkachenkoa and create a piece of Ukrainian art. Registration is required.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm- Main Library Activity Room

Ukrainian Pysanky

For Students in Third through Fifth Grade. Ukrainian Pysanky is a beautiful tradition of decorating eggs, an art form that dates back centuries. Eggs are decorated using the wax-resist (batik) method and covered in stunning folk art motifs. Join Linda Hubert, a professional Ukrainia Pysanky artist, and make your own Pysanky. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023- 4:00pm - 6:30pm- Main Library Activity Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Tail Waggin' Tutors

For School-Age Children. Your child can bone up on their reading skills during a one-on-one session in a dog-friendly atmosphere. Students can practice reading with one of the dogs and owners that have been certified through Therapy Dogs International, an organization dedicated to regulating, testing and registering therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers. Reading to a therapy dog can provide comfort, support and happiness for self-conscious readers. No registration is required.

Saturday, February 11, 2023- 11:00am - 12:30pm- Main Library Multipurpose Room

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.