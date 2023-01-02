Clague Playhouse, in conjunction with The Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation, offers an extraordinary opportunity for individuals and families experiencing communication challenges with someone with dementia in a home setting to learn about new approaches.



"Yes, And"…Adventures In Communication With Loved Ones With Dementia is a one-hour performance and conversation that takes place at Clague Playhouse, 1371 Clague Rd., Westlake, Ohio, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Seats are limited, so making reservations soon is recommended by calling 440-414-0434 or emailing info@farrellfoundation.com. Clague is wheelchair accessible. Admission is free, but donations to the Farrell Foundation are welcome.



Anne McEvoy uses performers and props to show three scenarios that often result in communications conflict with people with dementia, and provides a positive approach to deal with these situations. McEvoy is a Cleveland-based writer, playwright, and a nationally known actress who has appeared on stage and on TV and in films.



During the height of the COVID outbreak, McEvoy worked with the Foundation to create these scenarios, which Thespis Media videotaped, with the support of Three Arches Foundation and Ohio Arts Council. The video, which provides a positive approach to dementia care, is available to community dementia/Alzheimer’s support groups and to individual families.



The scenarios for both the live performance and the video are based on the work of Anne Basting, PhD. Basting is noted for her book, CREATIVE CARE: A Revolutionary Approach to DEMENTIA and ELDER CARE (Harper One, 2020). She is an expert on aging, memory and dementia, and on the use of song, dance, improvisation, and theater to elicit joy.



The Farrell Foundation thanks sponsors Ohio Arts Council, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, and Clague Playhouse.

The Farrell Foundation has served hundreds of individuals with dementia and their families over the last 12 years, with the focus on giving meaning and support in both practical and creative ways. Participants in the programs share the positive impact that the enrichment sessions have on their ability to socialize and improve quality of life.



In 2011, Dr. Charlie Farrell and daughter Rev. Katie Farrell Norris started the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health to make arts-based programming available to the community in support and honor of Carolyn Farrell, their wife and mother. Their programs show arts can bring peace, enjoyment, and inspiration, and are an important part of increasing the quality of life for many people. The arts enrichment program also provides opportunities for socialization, which research has shown is beneficial for individuals affected by dementia. For more information, see the website: farrellfoundation.org.