Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Basketball

January 28

Lakewood vs. Parma



The BEST that American High School sports has to offer is senior night. It helps when the home team wins—the Rangers did defeat a stubborn Parma squad 58-52—but the celebration goes beyond the final score. Tonight, Osied Albadarin, Myles Harper and Brayden Volcansek were honored not for being outstanding team players—which they are—but for being Lakewood Rangers, and for logging the endless hours of practice it takes to see varsity minutes. Both Osied (8 points) and Brayden (9 points) played key roles tonight, but more to the point they both have steadily improved their games over their four years at LHS and are part of a storied tradition. They richly earned this moment.



But perhaps the "moment" of the night was the essentially "ceremonial" start by Myles Harper, a program pillar who had his season cut short by injury less than halfway through. Here's hoping that the pain of this cruel twist of fate will be southed by the memories of the scores of classmates who chanted his name tonight.



The game itself was a microcosm of the season for Brayden and Osied. Brayden hit 3 silky smooth 3-pointers—all coming at crucial times when Parma had cut into the Ranger lead. Osied also had clutch baskets, but as always was tenacious defensively and on the boards. Sophomore Luke Vannucci, who converted a critical driving "and one" three point play early in the 4th that stemmed Parma's momentum, was fabulous tonight, scoring 20 to lead Lakewood. Junior Drew Jablonowski scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds, and hit critical free throws down the stretch. Sophomore Lucas Seguine also his four key free throws late and scored 6. Juniors Jack Gowan and Dominic Peck chipped in two and played tough defense. The win was fun and hard fought, but was a side note tonight.

Coach Cammock summed it up best in his message to the team. "As you grow older, I hope you can look back fondly on this time as having had a significant on how to tackle life's challenges, setbacks and successes, and how to compete ethically and fairly. Athletics provide an unparalleled opportunity to understand competition as a life lesson. You will always be part of the Lakewood High School Basketball program, and be regarded by our staff as among the most important players we have had in our program."



These excellent players are not "important" for their play alone, but for the example of hard work and commitment they set for their peers. Good luck always to Osied, Brayden and Myles. Rangers for Life.The fans did their part, as did the pep band, and the Cheer Squad. Congrats and thanks to senior Cheer Captain Izzy Reay (pictured) on four outstanding years at LHS. Having seen most of our games this year—and over the past 2 decades--I am very proud of this 44107 team. They have lost some heartbreakers this year, but then bounce back at it with great effort the next time out. OUR Lakewood Rangers are one team, from one town, that never quits. Long Live Lakewood.

January 21

Lakewood vs. Normandy

Without a strong bench, led by senior Aya McAuliffe who delivered important rebounds and 14 points—mostly on key 4th quarter baskets—the Lakewood Rangers (12-5, 9-1 GLC East) would not have won today (49-46), and Normandy would have remained undefeated in the GLC. Junior reserve guard Sophia Zarbo, who logged extra duty when a Ranger went down early with an injury, scored 8 and handled the Invaders pressure well the whole game. Juniors Ally Bookman and Lucy Henrikson, along with seniors Jacquie Hudak and Nettle Doran did not score, but all played stout defense and handled the ball well.

Junior Delaney Garcia led all scorers with 16 points, had 12 rebounds, and helped limit the output of Normandy's top scorers. Senior guard Sam Hudak scored 6, even with early foul trouble, played tenacious defense (a Hudak hallmark) and hit late free throws to secure the win. Senior Ava Carroll chipped in with 5 points. This was a great team win, led by 2 players—Delany Garcia and Aya McAuliffe (Pictured second from left with all LHS seniors) —who are a part of a rich Lakewood basketball family tradition, each as the third "sister" to wear the Purple and Gold. (Jessica and Bridgette Garcia. Asia and Giana McAuliffe). Of course, all the sisters are frequent fans at our games, cheering on the youngest. Sophomore Stephen McAuliffe plays on the Ranger Boys team. Speaking of the boys, their overtime 2-point loss to undefeated Holy Name, combined with today's nail-biter, made for a thrilling weekend of basketball for the squads from 44107. Both teams played meaningful games on the road, showed great heart, and represented LHS with pride. A tipped ball, a call, one play here or there—made the difference in both games. One result was favorable—and the other wasn't—but the commonalty is two community based teams putting it all on the line with maximum effort. The Lakewood Rangers are one team from one town, that never quits. Long Live Lakewood.

January 17 Lakewood vs. Valley Forge In what could have been the classic "trap" game, the Lakewood Rangers decided they would have none of that, and soundly defeated Valley Forge 77-32 tonight. Friday, the Rangers play undefeated Holy Name, who beat Lakewood in overtime at the New East Gym. Having beaten the Patriots earlier, it would have been easy to look ahead and stumble. Instead, a three point bombardment, led by Drew Jablonowski (27 points), along with senior Brayden Volcansek and point guard Luke Vannucci ended the drama early. Senior Oised Albadaran continued his excellent play on both ends, providing energy, rebounds, points and defense. In fact, this was a game that highlighted the key roles that so many players have assumed in the Lakewood winning streak. Junior Dominc Peck did not score, but he played strong defense and set up others. Junior Jack Gowan and came of the bench to provide rebounds, score points, and play tough defense. Sophomore Lucas Seguine provided strong ball handling and again scored coming off the bench, as if sophomore Peter Checkett. Lakewood has a big hill to climb on Friday at Holy Name, and there are no guarantees that the 5 game GLC winning streak will continue. But history tells us that the 44107 guys won't back down, and will fight the whole game. Hope to see you there!