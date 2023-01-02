A Love Letter To Lakewood, And A Plea For Real Estate

To the good people of Lakewood,

We are a family of 3 (almost 4) who are trying to sink our roots into my hometown, the great Lakewood OH. I moved away at age 18, and 3 cities later, met a New Yorker. I told him the only place to raise a family is the best location in the nation. So here we are, reminded of cross country practices at Lakewood Park, endless hotcakes from Sarah at The Place to Be, Pioneer Camp at the Old Stone House, and sewing the old Foster pool pass onto our bathing suits. The ultimate memory, though, is cruising down Rose Lane on my purple Schwinn when the seasons would change and the air was so electric; the smell of crunchy October leaves or wet asphalt in the Spring was so comforting.

This is the best community I have ever known, but the Zillow listings are frustrating for hard-working people whose only hopeful “return on investment” is a safe, fabulous experience for their kids. We aren’t out-of-town investors or flippers. We are a family seeking community and growth, and a yearning to contribute. So we are trying to appeal to someone who is looking to move, but might not want to put the “For Sale” sign up for somebody that won’t seize our fair city.

If you or someone you know want a family to have the Lakewood experience you know and love, we are all ears! In true northeast Ohio ethic, we will leave the place better than we found it.

Cait Smith is a Lakewood gal who left for big city living, now boomeranged home to raise my family in the greatest community!