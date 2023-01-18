Rotary Contributed 300 Loaves Of Bread To Thanksgiving And Christmas Food Distribution

Members of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise meet at Breadsmith Bakery in Lakewood every Friday night to pick up leftover bread and rolls. Breadsmith owner, Sabine Kretzschmar, former Club member, generously donates the day’s leftover bread and rolls. Club members then bag the bread and rolls and then take them to Rotary freezers located in churches and homes in Lakewood. Every November and December they bring the donated items to the Lakewood Masonic Hall for the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation’s food distribution. The bread is packed for delivery to needy families in Lakewood. Any leftover bread during the year is delivered to local food pantries such as Trials for Hope in Ohio City.

This is just one of many community, youth, vocational and international projects of area Rotary Clubs. To learn more about how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally, contact – sloopyohio19@gmail.com