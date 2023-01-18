Ranger Alumni Happy Hour Jan. 26

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger!

Come join your fellow Lakewood High graduates for a fun happy hour event that will brighten these gray January days! All class years are invited to Immigrant Son Brewery, owned by Class of '90 graduate Andrew Revy, on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6-8 pm. Snacks and a drink ticket will be provided.

Bring a friend and come re-connect with old friends and share your stories of your Ranger days!

The event is sponsored by the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation.