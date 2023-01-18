Lakewood Kiwanis Celebrates Returning Scholarship Recipients

Kiwanis Club of Lakewood recently welcomed back 11 scholarship recipients to the luncheon. Such an entertaining program with all the accomplishments the students have achieved and looking to do. Traveling to Bangkok, working with law enforcement agencies, interning with US Coast Guard and so much more. The club was thanked by each student for the scholarship awarded to achieve their dreams.

Lakewood Kiwanis has awarded over $ 2.6 million in scholarships since 1950 to Lakewood resident high school seniors. And looking to do more. The new scholarship application will be online December 31,2022 through the web site www.Lakewoodkiwanis.com If you have a graduating high school senior or know of a graduating high senior the lives in Lakewood who could use a little help with college financing, please share this information. Kiwanis wants to help. #KidsNeedKiwanis







