Kindergarten Info Night Set For Jan. 19

Lakewood City Schools' Kindergarten Parent Information Night will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 6:30 pm at Grant Elementary School. Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2023 in order to be eligible to enter kindergarten in Fall 2023.The program will include a presentation by Director of Teaching & Learning Steven Ast, who will share details about the curriculum and the registration process. Registration for next school year begins on Monday, Jan. 23. Preschool registration begins Jan. 17. Call 216-529-4203 for more information.