Foundation Awards $78,532 In Grants

Grants totaling $78,532 from the Lakewood-Rocky River Rotary Foundation will provide scholarships, encourage student achievement, fight hunger, and foster programs for community health and wellness.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River seeks grant applications from non-profit organizations that serve our youth, adults and community within Lakewood and Rocky River. Since its creation in 1952 by then-Club President Carl Dryer, the Foundation has enabled the club to provide over $1.25 million in student scholarships and grants. This has been accomplished due to the generosity of the club’s philanthropic membership.

This year, the club will award $15,000 in scholarships to high school seniors and present $7,000 in prizes to student winners in the club’s annual speech, music, and art competition.

A grant of $2,340 was used for the club’s annual literacy project, purchasing dictionaries for 624 third grade students in Lakewood and Rocky River.

A $4,572 award went to Rocky River Meals on Wheels to purchase food and cooking equipment.

Three organizations each received a $4,500 grant – Trials for Hope to establish the new Cove Center Dry Goods Pantry; LakewoodAlive for its Home Safety Repairs Volunteer Program; and Elle's Enchanted Forest Playground for new equipment for disabled children.

Grants of $4,000 each were awarded to the Lakewood Community Services Center to empower seniors to cook and eat well and promote health self-awareness; and Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. to purchase a total of 600 food baskets for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays’ distributions.

Rocky River Assistance Program received $3,500 for its free supplement monthly food supplies distribution. Twice Blessed Free Store (RRUMC) received $3,000 to purchase personal hygiene items to give away to residents.

Grants of $2,500 each were awarded to St. Edward High School for seed money for its new bee keeping program; Neighborhood Family Practice to help provide critical medical care for low-income residents; Connecting for Kids for a resource fair for parents of disabled kids; and Barton Senior Center to subsidize fresh fruits and vegetables.

Grants of $2,000 each went to Rocky River Parks and Recreation Foundation for its summer concert series; the Rocky River Senior Center to assist with senior transportation; HELP Foundation for its wellness and adult day support programs; H2O (Help to Others) for its Home Alone Program for grade school kids; and to Youth Challenge for its one-on-one activities with disabled children and young adults.

A $1,900 grant was awarded to the Lakewood Public Library to purchase S.T.E.A.M. educational kits for grade school students. Rocky River Senior Center received $1,000 for new technology to reach isolated seniors. The Lakewood Historical Society was awarded $750 for the Ohio Heritage Program for grades three to six during summer recreation.

The local club was chartered in 1926. Rotary International is the world’s first service club organization, with more than 1.2 million members in 33,000 clubs in more than 160 countries worldwide. Rotary, along with its partners, has reduced polio cases by 99 percent worldwide since its first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.