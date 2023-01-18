February Events At Lakewood Public Library

Lakewood Public Cinema – A Special Preview of the Short. Sweet. Film Fest.

Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Join us at Lakewood Public Library for a Special Preview of the Short. Sweet. Film Fest, Cleveland's greatest film festival showcasing exclusively short films. From local sensations to international masterpieces, we'll be featuring 90 minutes of our sweetest selections spanning genres for all palates. Come whet your appetite and get ready for the main event with us!



Meet the Author - "Uncultured" Co-authored by Brandi Larsen

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

UNCULTURED tells the powerful story of trauma, identity, and the dangers of unchecked group mentality. From a childhood in the notorious Children of God cult to serving in the US Army on deliberate ground combat missions, Daniella Mestyanek Young has navigated male-dominated groups that, though worlds apart, share chilling similarities. Brandi Larsen, co-writer of the critically acclaimed UNCULTURED, will talk about the writing process, the book, and the questions readers ask about their own safety in groups. Larsen’s work at Penguin Random House helped create NYT bestsellers and her journalism pieces earned Emmy nominations. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.

February 16, 2023 "The Maid" by Nita Prose





Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.

February 21, 2023 "The Secret Diary of Hendrick Groen" and "On the Bright Side:The New Secret Diary of Hendrick Groen" by Hendrick Groen and Hester Velmans