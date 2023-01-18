District Boasts 47 Scholastic Art Award Honors

Congratulations to the 30 Lakewood High School and the West Shore Career-Tech Media Art & Design students whose artwork has been honored in the Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition competition. The artists earned 47 awards collectively, including six Gold Keys, the highest honor given. Gold Key winners move on to be judged at the national level of the 98-year-old competition.

Lakewood and West Shore students were well-represented at the Silver Key and Honorable Mention levels as well. Our students won 22 Silver Keys and 19 Honorable Mentions.

The Cleveland Institute of Art hosts the regional competition that recognizes creative achievement in 7-12 grade students in Northeast Ohio. The young artists and writers compete for cash prizes, medals, and scholarship awards. A panel of local professional artists, art educators, writers, and writing educators jury the exhibit and select the awarded pieces from nearly 3,000 entries.

All gold and silver award-winning pieces will be on display at the Cleveland Institute of Art Jan.14-Feb. 3.

Congratulations to all the winners and their teachers, Gray Cooper, Dayna Hansen, Anne McQuay and Arline Olear.

Gold Key: (approximately 7-10% of entries)

Sophia Boyer – Photography

Elma Coralic – Photography

Carolina DeJesus – Photography (West Shore)

Sadie Gregg - Photography

Grace Hildebrandt - Printmaking

Hadeal Mohesen - Photography (West Shore)

Silver Key: (approximately 10-15% of entries)

Muriel Bourn (2) - Design; Photography (West Shore)

Reagan Bratko – Digital Art (West Shore)

Rosemary Cronin –Drawing & Illustration

Willow Detmar – Drawing & Illustration

Turner Gilliland - Photography

Lillian Kovach – Photography

Maggie Lane - Drawing & Illustration

Olivia Long – Photography (West Shore)

Amalija Marich (2) – Drawing & Illustration (2)

Aaron Markham (2) - Film & Animation; Photography (West Shore)

Cecilia Miller - Painting

Clare Morrissey - Drawing & Illustration

Helen Roche - Drawing & Illustration

Bee Rohrs (2) – Film & Animation (West Shore); Photography

Benjamen Sorby - Design (West Shore & FSO)

Mia Szymczyk - Digital Art (West Shore)

Lila Wright (2) - Drawing & Illustration; Painting

Honorable Mention:

Muriel Bourn – Film & Animation (West Shore)

Sophia Boyer (2) – Photography

Reagan Bratko – Digital Art (West Shore)

Elma Coralic - Photography

Rosemary Cronin - Drawing & Illustration

Carolina DeJesus – Drawing & Illustration

Olivia Diemert - Drawing & Illustration

Grace Hildebrandt – Drawing & Illustration

Alexandra Hodson – Drawing & Illustration

Emaline King – Drawing & Illustration

Lydia Kress - Film & Animation

Maggie Lane – Printmaking

Aaron Markham – Digital Art (West Shore)

Anna Maurer – Drawing & Illustration

Kai McFarland – Drawing & Illustration

Bee Rohrs - Photography

Mia Szymczyk - Digital Art (West Shore)

Scarlett Wankowski - Printmaking