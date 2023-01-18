Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Sunflowers!

Help the Library grow a sunflower (paper) garden. The Library will create a garden inside of the Library as a visual tribute to Ukrainian people. Sunflowers are a Ukrainian symbol of peace. Create one sunflower for the Library’s sunflower garden and one to take home. Display your sunflower at home and brighten everyone’s days! Registration is required.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm- Main Library

Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 4:00pm-5:00pm- Madison Branch



Ukrainian Folk Tales and Craft

For Students in Kindergarten through Second Grade. Do you like stories about animals? Ukrainian folk tales and fairy tales often use animals to show us how we can succeed with the challenges life brings us and encourage us to never give up! Join us as we read The Ear of Wheat, retold and illustrated by Olha Tkachenkoa and create a piece of Ukrainian art. Registration is required.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm



Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.



To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.