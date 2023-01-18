A Taste of Mexico In The Heart of Lakewood Ohio

As soon as I took a bite of the delicious meal I ordered at Cilantro Taqueria, the word “real” immediately popped into my head. If you are craving true Mexican cuisine, this is seriously the place for you!



Despite the popularity of Mexican cuisine across the United States, you might be surprised that few restaurants offer an authentic taste of this iconic fare, especially in the Midwest. That's why the owner of Cilantro Taqueria has set out on a mission to bring bold Mexican flavors to the heart of Lakewood Ohio, and the results speak for themselves.



I was incredibly pleased to see that Cilantro Taqueria focuses on creating memorable flavors by using freshly sourced ingredients that pack a powerful punch with every dish. For guacamole lovers, their homemade dip is a must-try, thanks to its notable hints of cilantro that give you a refreshing, creamy bite with each dip.



And Cilantro takes extra care to ensure that each of its protein options is seasoned to perfection, whether you choose traditional Mexican options like carnitas and barbacoa or a more modern choice like their flavorful vegan chorizo. I personally ordered three shredded chicken tacos, which were loaded with lettuce, cheese, and hot sauce. Of course, I couldn’t leave without getting a traditional Elote, Mexican street corn. One fan favorite, the grilled shrimp tacos, is known for their deliciously charred flavor that keeps guests coming back for more.



Although Cilantro Taqueria focuses on serving authentic Mexican cuisine, that doesn't mean you can't customize your own experience. Cilantro offers a broad menu, including tortas, tacos, fajitas, burritos, quesadillas, and bowls, which give you the freedom to pick your toppings from the freshly made selection. And if you're looking to end your meal on a sweet note, their classic Mexican desserts like Chocoflan and Tres Leches Cake are guaranteed to satisfy your sugary cravings.



Thankfully, you won't have to travel far to sink your teeth into the flavors of Mexico. Cilantro Taqueria is proudly serving up authentic Mexican cuisine at 5 locations across the greater Cleveland area, with each location featuring a dedicated and friendly staff who deliver lightning-fast service. If you're in a rush, you can grab your grub to go with their convenient online ordering options.

The Lakewood Cilantro Taqueria is located at 18260 Detroit Ave. To read their full menu visit www.cilantrotaqueria.com.

Pebbles Brown is a foodie. She is excited to share the things that interest her the most- Culture and Food. She hopes that as you follow along with her journey, She will spark your excitement and help you nurture your own passions and projects, whether that be food and culture, or something else. All her content is entirely unique to her thoughts and experiences, and she hopes you enjoy what she has to say.