3-2-1 Liftoff! Tickets On Sale Now For “Loving Lakewood: Out Of This World”

Team LakewoodAlive is inviting you on a Space Mission of major importance. Creating a sense of community is the ultimate goal of our mission. If you choose to accept the challenge of creating vibrant and welcoming neighborhoods on Planet Lakewood, you will be transported to a galaxy far, far away to complete this important work.



LakewoodAlive will host Loving Lakewood: Out Of This World on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Lakewood Masonic Temple. As always, this event, eclipsing all others, will have you over the moon, enjoying force field foods, Big Bang beverages and more meteoric fun than you can fit into an entire solar system.



Tickets for Loving Lakewood: Out Of This World are on sale now, and can be secured at OutOfThisWorldLakewoodAlive.eventbrite.com. For an experience fit for a captain, guests can set their phasers to stun and submit their request to beam up for a VIP experience. A general admission ticket permits guests to cruise this intergalactic experience for the evening.



Proceeds from the evening's festivities will support LakewoodAlive's programming as we strive to foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods in Lakewood. Much like those who have ventured into infinity and beyond, we at LakewoodAlive strive to utilize inspiration, determination and tireless drive to assist residents and small businesses of Lakewood to make our community welcoming and vibrant for all earthlings.



More details regarding Loving Lakewood: Out of this World will be unveiled in the coming weeks. For ongoing updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/LovingLakewood. Be sure to act quickly, tickets will sell out at warp speed.



About LakewoodAlive

Community vibrancy is an integral part of our story which LakewoodAlive strives for as part of our mission each and every day. It is our zenith. The 5.5 square miles comprising Lakewood may be just a blip in this galaxy, but LakewoodAlive serves a vital role in the lives of our community through our Housing Outreach and Small Business Support Programs making our organization truly out of this world.



Loving Lakewood is generously supported by the following sponsors:



Big Bang Sponsor:

Cleveland Property Management Group



Extraterrestrial Sponsor:

Dollar Bank



Galactic Sponsor:

Health Markets

Lanter Legal

Larsen Architects



Shooting Star Sponsor:

Erie Design

Laskey Costello, LLC.



Bar Sponsor:

Platform Beer Co.

