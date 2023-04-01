Winners Of The 2022 LO Holiday Lighting Contest

Happy New Year!



It was a close race this year with over 1000 votes cast. Congratulations to our top house which was overwhelmingly voted #1 in Lakewood, #004 on Lincoln Avenue.

2nd place goes to #002 on Edwards Avenue.

3rd place is #069 on Bayes Avenue.

4th place is #061 on Lake Avenue.

5th place is #010 on French Avenue.

6th place was a tie, #023 on Northland Avenue and # 067 on Hazelwood Aveue.

8th place was a tie, #014 on Mars Avenue and # 049 on Nicholson Avenue.

10th place was also a tie, #24 on Lauderdale Avenue, and #036 on Clarence Avenue.



Winning Voters who were randomly selected are: Rosemary Luby and Mika Joshua.



Winning Nominator who was selected is Anne Edouard.



If your home or name is listed here, congratulations on winning, and thank you for taking part in our annual contest. Please email: production@lakewoodobserver.com or call/text: 216-339-2531 to schedule a time for us to drop off your prize(s). We look forward to meeting you.

Above all, thank you to our generous sponsors who make it all possible: brothers Sanjeev and Ramesh Sharma of India Garden, Bob and Julie at the Root Cafe, Parnell Eagen of the West End Tavern, Bob Togliotti of the award-winning Woodstock BBQ, and Bonnie Fencl of Carabel Beauty Salon and Store.