Thanks, Madison Branch Library

Shout out of thanks to the Madison Branch Library and their staff. They saved a part of Christmas for some little people and their parents. Grace Preschool, a Lakewood institution that has served Lakewood families for 42 years, had a problem with their heat system. The service company was called but with supply issues it would take some days to get it fixed. We knew we could not continue in the building as the weather was turning cold quickly, but we did not want to disappoint the children and their families by not being able to host our family cookie exchange, our Happy Birthday Jesus party, and the program the little ones planned for their parents. As administrator of the school, I had to figure out what we were going to do. An inspiration came to me – would the library have space for us to use and would they be willing to have us there? They are across the street from us on Madison Avenue.

One call to the library and our dilemma was solved.We were able to use both their rooms downstairs and they worked perfectly – one as a classroom and the other for the parents to meet and the children to perform. The teachers were able to bring all their projects and supplies over and get set up on Monday afternoon for class to meet on Tuesday morning and then again on Thursday morning. Words cannot express how thankful we are to the staff for their willingness to help us with two days – one for the 4-year-old class and one for the 3-year-old class.

For me it was especially nostalgic, as I spent my early years in Madison Branch Library and I got to connect with a librarian whose children I had taught many years ago. It was certainly one of the blessings of this holiday season for myself, for our staff, for the children and their families.

Thank you everyone at Madison Branch for being there for our families in a very meaningful way.

Naomi Schiffrik is the Administrator of Grace Preschool, 13030 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107. She was born and raised in Lakewood. She started this Grace Preschool 42 years ago when it was in the former Lutheran Church across the street and now is held in Grace Lutheran Church. She was a teacher in Cleveland Public schools and several Lutheran schools for more than 35 year and has been happily married for 50 years, mother of 3 and grandmother of 6.