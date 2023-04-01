Starr Gazer

JANUARY



ARIES: The Ram’s great at starting things; you’ve got Jupiter in your 1st house & the Sun in your career sector for your NYResoulution; resolve to follow through & finish one damn thing



TAURUS: The Bull, on the other hand, is great at follow-thru, but dammit Bull, this year, promise the world you’ll change something; yes, take a risk, shake the dust off of Steady Eddy



GEMINI: The Twin is the Zodiac’s version of the Road Runner, always on the move; for your NYResoultion, slow the hell down, especially with Mercury Retrograde & Mars Rx in Gemini



CANCER: The Crab’s focus, career & partnerships; moving forward into 2023; you like to stay in the security of your shell, do something this year that scares the living daylights out of you



LEO: The Lion/Lioness does elegant like no other, & you’re one of the most generous of the Zodiac, this year pick a cause that is close to your Lion’s heart, and donate your time or money



VIRGO: Virgos, we love you, we do; however, for 2023, maybe take the white gloves off a few times more often, lay off the criticism, & that includes the self-criticism, don’t worry-be happy



LIBRA: You shine in your relationships & home/family this month. You weigh everything out, balancing the scales; for your NYResolution, go to a restaurant with 25 burgers & pick one fast



SCORPIO: Scorpion, put the Stinger away a little more this year; you can keep a secret like nobody’s business, go ahead & open up with someone close to you, let them see inside of you



SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur is the visionary of the Zodiac; instead of reaching for the pie-in-the-sky prize, put a little more planning into your aspirations, & you’ll still hit the Bullseye



CAPRICORN: The Goat is the workoholic of the world, for 2023 put your MacBook & your smartphone away; Jupiter’s in the 4th, where the home is, enjoy yourself, put the work away



AQUARIUS: The Sun shines in the house of reflection; you’re the rebel-rouser, the new-fangled techno gadgets, the futuristic one, your NYResolution: go in the box, do something traditional



PISCES: The Fish are the idealistic dreamers of the world, you love the oceans, the Planet & everyone swimming in your Seas, clean off the rose-colored glasses for 2023, & sample reality



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.