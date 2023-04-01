Starr Gazer
JANUARY
ARIES: The Ram’s great at starting things; you’ve got Jupiter in your 1st house & the Sun in your career sector for your NYResoulution; resolve to follow through & finish one damn thing
TAURUS: The Bull, on the other hand, is great at follow-thru, but dammit Bull, this year, promise the world you’ll change something; yes, take a risk, shake the dust off of Steady Eddy
GEMINI: The Twin is the Zodiac’s version of the Road Runner, always on the move; for your NYResoultion, slow the hell down, especially with Mercury Retrograde & Mars Rx in Gemini
CANCER: The Crab’s focus, career & partnerships; moving forward into 2023; you like to stay in the security of your shell, do something this year that scares the living daylights out of you
LEO: The Lion/Lioness does elegant like no other, & you’re one of the most generous of the Zodiac, this year pick a cause that is close to your Lion’s heart, and donate your time or money
VIRGO: Virgos, we love you, we do; however, for 2023, maybe take the white gloves off a few times more often, lay off the criticism, & that includes the self-criticism, don’t worry-be happy
LIBRA: You shine in your relationships & home/family this month. You weigh everything out, balancing the scales; for your NYResolution, go to a restaurant with 25 burgers & pick one fast
SCORPIO: Scorpion, put the Stinger away a little more this year; you can keep a secret like nobody’s business, go ahead & open up with someone close to you, let them see inside of you
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur is the visionary of the Zodiac; instead of reaching for the pie-in-the-sky prize, put a little more planning into your aspirations, & you’ll still hit the Bullseye
CAPRICORN: The Goat is the workoholic of the world, for 2023 put your MacBook & your smartphone away; Jupiter’s in the 4th, where the home is, enjoy yourself, put the work away
AQUARIUS: The Sun shines in the house of reflection; you’re the rebel-rouser, the new-fangled techno gadgets, the futuristic one, your NYResolution: go in the box, do something traditional
PISCES: The Fish are the idealistic dreamers of the world, you love the oceans, the Planet & everyone swimming in your Seas, clean off the rose-colored glasses for 2023, & sample reality
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.