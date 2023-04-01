Holidays In Lakewood Healthcare

Kicking off the Holiday season with giving, O’Neill Healthcare’s 6 locations collected and donated over one thousand pounds of non-perishables and canned food items for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and other local hunger centers! O’Neill Healthcare partnered with The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and its’ 230 local food pantries and ninety mobile pantries to feed over 343,000 people across sixcounties in Northeast Ohio. “Our facilities staff, residents, and their family members here at O’Neill Healthcare joined together to make an amazing donation to the food bank to help spread the holiday spirit. As a family business, we understand the importance of support and being there in times of need.

We are grateful to help the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.” David T. O’Neill, LNHA, MBA, Director of Operations.

O’Neill Healthcare has also opened its doors to family and community members hosting warm, traditional-style gatherings. Each building was excited to be again able to host these parties as families sat with their loved ones to enjoy a holiday meal. “It is a welcome sight to have our families back in our communities to celebrate the holidays with a classic meal. For years, holiday dinners have been a tradition of our communities that staff and residents love. We look forward to hosting future events in our buildings for both family members and members of our surrounding communities.” Richard O’Neill, LNHA, Director of Business Development. All O’Neill Healthcare Assisted Living communities actively participate in their cities and look forward to hosting educational programs, dances, dinners, and more!

If you are interested in hearing more about our future events, taking a tour, or volunteering at O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood, please visit oneillhc.com or call (440) 471-9200.

Cass Blankenship is the Community Outreach and Marketing Coordinator for O'Neill Healthcare.