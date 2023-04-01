Congratulations To You: Isn’t It Time You Joined This Historic Project?

The Lakewood Observer, the printed newspaper, and the 24 hour message board known as The Observation Deck have been in existence for XX years as of this past July. Congratulations to us. When I say "us," I mean all of us. I'm referring to myself as an editor and writer on this paper, other editors, our publishers, sales staff, delivery people, and advertisers, but most importantly, I'm talking about you, our readers, writers, and writers of the future.

If you haven't heard, the Lakewood Observer is a community written paper.

Every story you read was written by a member of the Lakewood community who wanted to share something with you. This person sat down at a laptop, or picked up a notebook and a pen, and wrote down something they wanted the rest of Lakewood to know about. They are not paid professional writers, they aren't usually professional writers, and many wouldn't characterize themselves as writers at all. They are just like you.

They are your neighbors and friends, business owners, representatives of community institutions like schools, churches, City Hall, the Beck Center, Lakewood Public library, Lakewood Alive, any individual or group with something to say.

If you've been reading this paper for a while, you know that our readers and writers have provided questions for candidates running for office and have taken on issues like the closing of Lakewood Hospital or the controversy over whether Lakewood schools should be required to provide teachers for students who chose to remain home during the pandemic. We also— you also— cover the fun side of Lakewood, from restaurant and music reviews to horoscopes, comics, and articles and photos about anything you choose to share with your neighbors and friends about what’s going on in your world.

From the beginning the paper has existed as an online website and a printed newspaper, available for free throughout the city, which makes it possible for everyone to participate, including those with no internet access. Writing for the paper is as easy as going to the website—lakewoodobserver.com— going to the Member Center and submitting a story. From there your story goes to our editors who prepare it for publication. No middleman. That’s it. A paper written by the community, for the community — a chance for our citizens to talk to-- and learn from-- each other.

Through all of these years, residents have held fast and continued to write and submit the content of this paper, confident that their words were necessary and appreciated. So congratulations and thank you! Thanks to you, this is the oldest community-written paper in the country-- almost 400 papers-- and we're still going strong.

Interested in getting involved? Join us for an Observer Party where you can meet writers, share ideas and eat a lot of cupcakes. Check next paper for details. If you'd like to just get started, go to our website, click on Member Center, and start writing. Can't wait to hear what you have to say.