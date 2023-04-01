Congratulations All Lakewood Observers

This is an important edition of the Lakewood Observer and I wanted to take a moment to offer some words of congratulations to Jim O’Bryan and The Lakewood Observer for the recent recognition Jim received from the Press Club of Cleveland.

Last month, Jim was honored with an induction into the Press Club Hall of Fame in honor of his impressive career leading grassroots, community-focused journalism here in Lakewood. A peer in the Cleveland news world recently referred to Jim as “a local journalism pioneer” and “the soul” of Lakewood news, and those are fair descriptions.

I fondly recall how my father wrote a “Welcome Letter” for the front page of the first edition of the Observer in June 2005, and since that time, Jim and his team have served our community well. The Observer continues to provide a venue to keep our residents informed and offers them a space for them to voice a spectrum of opinions on Lakewood’s direction.

Congratulations, Jim, on a well-deserved honor, and keep up the good work!