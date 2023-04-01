Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Ukrainian Folk Tales and Craft

For Students in Kindergarten through Second Grade. Do you like stories about animals? Ukrainian folk tales and fairy tales often use animals to show us how we can succeed with the challenges life brings us and encourage us to never give up! Join us as we read Sirko, retold and illustrated by Olha Tkachenkoa and create a piece of Ukrainian art. Registration is required.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm



Sunflower Embossing

For Students in Sixth through Twelfth Grade. Sunflowers are a Ukrainian symbol of peace and a national symbol of the country of Ukraine. Tooling and embossing are types of metal art perfect for beginning to proficient artists. Creating raised and depressed surfaces is embossing. Create a sunflower by embossing a sunflower design on metal. After an image is indented onto the copper sheet, it’s painted with black paint. Once the paint dries, students rub the surface with a plastic scouring pad. This only removes paint from the higher areas of the image and gives the metal sheet a deeper and more textured look. Registration is required

Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Friday, January 13, 2023 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm



Tissue Paper Sunflowers

For Students in Second through Fifth Grade. Help the Library grow a sunflower (paper) garden. The Library will create a garden inside of the Library as a visual tribute to Ukrainian people. Sunflowers are a Ukrainian symbol of peace. Create one giant sunflower out of tissue paper for the Library’s sunflower garden and one to take home. Hang your sunflower in your window at home! Registration is required.

Main Library- Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Madison Branch- Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 4:00pm - 5:00pm



To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.

