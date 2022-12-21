The Bistro At Cove Grand Opening

Cove Community Center Celebrates Partnership with HELP by Opening the HELP Harvest Bistro

The official opening of the HELP Harvest Bistro at Cove Community Center in Lakewood will be held on Wednesday, December 21st at 10:00 a.m.

HELP is also honored to partner with Cove Community Center in Lakewood to operate their café, which opened in November 2022 at 12525 Lake Avenue, Lakewood. These unique partnerships are a natural extension of our long history of serving healthy and savory food options to the community. Both sites offer a stepping-stone for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD) who are eager to learn “front of the house” operations and for persons who are ready to “graduate” into community employment. HELP’s expansion in Lakewood will provide an opportunity to share our mission with a different audience, highlighting the idea of cultivating an inclusive community where we all people can thrive.

“We are excited and grateful that the City of Lakewood sees the value of inviting HELP to expand our vocational and community employment programs by operating the new Bistro. The Lakewood community has consistently welcomed HELP and supported our mission,” stated Tamara S. Honkala, President & CEO of HELP. Lakewood Mayor, Meghan George, views Cove as a gathering place to build community. “I cannot think of a more productive way to build community than to offer healthy food while providing opportunities for individuals with IDD to have meaningful community employment.”

The Ribbon Cutting is free and open to the public.

About Cove

Cove Community Center is home to the Department of Human Services for the City of Lakewood Ohio. The Lakewood Department of Human Services provides a continuum of responsive programs and services that enhance and promote the health and well-being of individuals, families and the community.

About HELP

HELP Foundation has been a leading provider of services for children and adults with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD) since 1965. Our mission is to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential, day support, vocational, and summer education programs to choose services and opportunities as respected and valued members of the community. Beginning with a few dedicated families and one home for children, HELP has grown to care for more than 700 individuals annually in nearly 20 locations in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.