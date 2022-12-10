Start 2023 Right With Help From Legal Aid

It’s time to enjoy the holiday season! 2022 is almost over, but it’s never too early to start getting your affairs in order for the new year and The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland can help!

Legal Aid has been offering free civil legal services to those with low incomes (up to 200% federal poverty guideline) since 1905 – the fifth oldest legal aid organization in the United States. Legal Aid not only serves residents in Cuyahoga but also in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, and Lorain counties.

Call Legal Aid if you need help with:

Housing: foreclosure; eviction; landlord/tenant issues; utilities; public housing

foreclosure; eviction; landlord/tenant issues; utilities; public housing Work: unemployment compensation; IRS tax issues; sealing criminal records; securing a valid ID or professional license

unemployment compensation; IRS tax issues; sealing criminal records; securing a valid ID or professional license Money: loans (school, payday, auto, debt); public benefits (food stamps, energy assistance, cash assistance, supplemental security income); bankruptcy

loans (school, payday, auto, debt); public benefits (food stamps, energy assistance, cash assistance, supplemental security income); bankruptcy Family: domestic violence; divorce; custody; immigration; education; estate planning

domestic violence; divorce; custody; immigration; education; estate planning Health: medical bill collection; access to medical records; Medicare and Medicaid; marketplace tax credits and penalties

Legal Aid provides assistance with civil legal issues and cannot assist with applications for benefits or criminal cases.

Legal Aid attorneys provide one-on-one consultation at Brief Advice Clinics and represent clients at court and administrative hearings. Attorneys also go into the community to educate residents regarding their rights and the services that are available to prospective clients.

Legal Aid helps clients like Deja (name changed to protect privacy). Deja made her rental payments on time each month – until the pandemic hit. She had to change jobs and lost a significant amount of income as she struggled to find childcare for her daughter, who was no longer going to school in-person.

She fell behind in her rent and soon received an eviction notice. She also owed increasing late fees which were snowballing at $25 per day.

Once connected with Legal Aid, an attorney helped Deja apply for rent assistance through CHN Housing Partners, and her application was approved. Deja’s attorney was then able to negotiate with her landlord to accept that money as back pay plus three months of future rent payments.

Need help? Call Legal Aid at 888-817-3777 during normal business hours or apply online 24/7 at lasclev.org/contact/. When speaking with a Legal Aid intake specialist be sure to have income information and necessary documentation related to your legal issue on hand.



To request an outreach/education event or materials for your community group, email: outreach@lasclev.org.

Tonya Sams is Development and Communications Assistant at The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.