Mayor's Corner: Proud Of Lakewood

Happy Holidays from all of us at City Hall! I have enjoyed seeing the fantastic lights and decorations that so many of you have displayed on your homes to celebrate the season. Lakewood is a place that truly embraces the holiday spirit. Once again, it was a pleasure to encounter so many out and about for Light Up Lakewood recently. This family-friendly event is another way our city comes together to build community, and Lakewood turned out again in force to bring our downtown to life this winter.

I’m also proud of the efforts of our team here at City Hall to make December a special time and to give back. That includes our public works team decorating the city with our signature snowflakes along Detroit and Madison Avenues. It also includes our safety forces who make a point to provide for those in need. The Lakewood Police Department held a “No Shave November” drive to gather funds that they donated to local kids in need this December. Our Lakewood Firefighters recently held their annual kids Christmas party and a food drive to collect nonperishable goods for those facing a hungry holiday season. I’m grateful for all of these generous acts and others made by city staff to embrace the holiday spirit and give back.

Another way to celebrate the holidays in Lakewood is to shop local as you pick up gifts for your loved ones. Lakewood is home to hundreds of small businesses that have a vast array of unique creations that would bring a smile to friends and family. One of my favorite stocking stuffers has always been to pick up a gift card to a local business or restaurant. I hope you will consider our local Lakewood merchants as you shop for the season.

I also want to take a moment in this edition to offer some words of congratulations to Jim O’Bryan and The Lakewood Observer for the recent recognition Jim received from the Press Club of Cleveland. Last month, Jim was honored with an induction into the Press Club Hall of Fame in honor of his impressive career leading grassroots, community-focused journalism here in Lakewood. A peer in the Cleveland news world recently referred to Jim as “a local journalism pioneer” and “the soul” of Lakewood news, and those are fair descriptions. I fondly recall how my father wrote a “Welcome Letter” for the front page of the first edition of the Observer in June 2005, and since that time, Jim and his team have served our community well. The Observer continues to provide a venue to keep our residents informed and offers them a space to voice a spectrum of opinions on Lakewood’s direction. Congratulations, Jim, on a well-deserved honor, and keep up the good work!

I wish you and your loved ones all a wonderful holiday season!