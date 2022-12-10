Lakewood City Council Seeks To Fill Upcoming Board Vacancies

Lakewood City Council is seeking new members to join the city’s active roster of volunteer boards. A successful applicant should be ready to engage with the community and advise their local government. All boards meet monthly at City Hall. One position on each of the following boards is available beginning January 1, 2023:

Tree Advisory & Education Board

The Tree Advisory & Education Board collaborates with the City on refining its urban forestry practices and educates fellow residents on responsible tree stewardship and the benefits of private property tree planting. Special consideration will be given to applicants with knowledge of and interest in trees.

The Architectural Board of Review reviews applications for variances to the city’s Building Code, considers architectural proposals for commercial and residential properties and reviews all sign proposals. Applicant must demonstrate qualifications of a design professional.

Council President John Litten encourages qualified residents to consider applying for one of these positions. “Volunteer service on a city board is a great way to grow your network, understand your local government and build leadership skills. It is how I, and countless other councilmembers got started on our paths to public service,” he said.

Additional information about the city’s boards is located in the Lakewood Codified Ordinances, the Third Amended Charter of the City of Lakewood, and on the City’s website at: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/apply-register/boardscommissions/

Applicants may email a résumé and cover letter OR application for consideration to Lakewood City Council c/o the Clerk of Council at council@lakewoodoh.net. Positions will remain open until filled.