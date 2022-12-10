Kindergarten Information Night January 19

Lakewood City Schools' Kindergarten Parent Information Night will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 6:30 pm at Grant Elementary School. Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2023 in order to be eligible to enter kindergarten in Fall 2023.The program will include a presentation by Director of Teaching & Learning Steven Ast, who will share details about the curriculum and the registration process. Registration for next school year begins on Monday, Jan. 23. Call 216-529-4203 for more information.