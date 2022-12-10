Horace Mann's Diverse Universe Club Donates To Homeless Hookup

Last week, students in Horace Mann's Diverse Universe Club had the privilege to meet Dean Roff, founder of Homeless Hookup CLE, an organization dedicated to helping those affected by poverty and homelessness.

Dean led a discussion with the club about human rights, dignity and giving back to one's community before he took them on a tour of his Mobile Homeless Hygiene Unit RV. The club was able to provide Homeless Hookup with donations of toiletries and other necessities collected by school staff and students.

The Diverse Universe Club, led by Allison Martzolf and Delaney Gilliland, offers a safe place where self-expression is celebrated and welcome. Meetings are spent exploring, and discussing issues related to diversity, identity, justice, action, and inclusivity. Such a great project for displaying empathy, collaboration, global awareness and growth mindset competencies!