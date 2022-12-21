Holiday Greetings From The Superintendent
I want to wish this wonderful Lakewood community the best this holiday season. I am so grateful to work in a community that cherishes its schools and is always willing to step up to offer support whether that is a sponsorship, a donation, volunteering your time in a building, or even attending a performance or athletic event. Your support is never taken for granted! Hoping your holidays are relaxing and fun and the new year brings you health and happiness.
