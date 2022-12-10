Holiday Cheers From Judge Tess Neff And The Lakewood Municipal Court Team

We are never too old to believe in the holiday spirit! Traditions blossom and sometimes change from year to year. A few of my most cherished traditions were wrapping gifts on Christmas eve night, being awakened in the wee hours of Christmas morning by my three kids, and spending Christmas day at my mom’s house. Although they are no longer, new traditions evolve from our changing lives. May all your new and old traditions bring you joy, love and happiness. Wishing our Lakewood community, a wondrous holiday season!

Tess Neff

I am a 35-year Lakewood resident. My husband Rich and I raised our three children here and we love being a part of the community. My public service career expands 29 years and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to help people and have a positive impact on their lives. My ten years as a magistrate in the Lakewood Municipal Court and my time on Lakewood City Council has allowed me to engage with residents and understand the community needs. The relationships I have fostered with community partners over the years are invaluable to Lakewood's continued success and progression. I am especially grateful for the opportunity to serve as Lakewood's Judge and it is an honor to continue my public service in this role.