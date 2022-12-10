Happy Holidays From Tom Bullock And Family!

by Tom Bullock

To our neighbors in this wonderful community we call home—

With gratitude for the chance to serve you in 2022, we wish you a joyful holiday season, peace and good health, and a happy new year!

Love,

The Bullock Family,

L to R: (A camera shy) William, Tom, Tommy, Molly, and Bridget

 

Tom Bullock

Tom Bullock serves Lakewood residents as their at-Large representative on City Council. Share ideas or concerns with Tom at 216-395-7LWD (-7593) or tom.bullock@lakewoodoh.net.

