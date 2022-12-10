Dr. G's Ranger Round Up - Basketball

The end results were different, but both the Lakewood Rangers Basketball teams put forth tremendous effort vs Holy Name this weekend, the Boys dropping a double overtime (61-59) thriller last night, and the girls decisively defeating the Green Wave (49-20) this afternoon. Senior Jacquie Hudak (pictured), in just her second game of the season, scored 13 to lead the Rangers today. Both teams are missing a key player, and the boys never backed down from the undefeated Holy Name squad. The girls bounced back from a tough 4-point loss on Thursday and controlled the game from the start.

Of course, it's more fun to win than to lose, but both teams represented LHS well this weekend. Long Live Lakewood.