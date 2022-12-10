District To Host A Literacy Night January 11

The Lakewood City Schools will host a Literacy Night on Jan. 11 from 6-7 pm in the LHS cafeteria. This will be an opportunity to learn more about our literacy programming and hear an overview of research from the Science of Reading and recent legislation that impacts our practices from the departments of Teaching and Learning and Student Services. Learn more about reading instruction, our multi-tiered systems of support and the new dyslexia law. Pizza and child care provided. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/vkc44ama.