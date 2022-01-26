Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Pre-school Story Time: For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This four-week pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Main Library- Tuesdays, January 3- January 24, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays, January 4- January 25, 2023

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Thursdays, January 5- January 26, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Just Baby 'N Me: For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a four-week lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Mondays, January 2- January 23, 2023

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, January 4- January 25, 2023

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays, January 5- January 26, 2022

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Pajama Party: For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night. This four-week story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your children will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Tuesdays, January 3- January 24, 2023

6:00-6:30 p.m.



Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.



Manga/Anime Club for Teens: For Teens in Sixth through Twelfth Grade

Are you interested in manga and anime but don't quite know where to start? Maybe cosplay is your thing. Join our fun and friendly group for anime viewings, drawing, activities chats and more. Each week will focus on a specific manga series. Whether you're a total Otaku or an anime noob, this is a great place to meet some like-minded friends and have a lot of fun. Yatta! Registration is required.

Thursdays, January 12 -February 16, 2023

4:00-5:00 p.m.



To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.