The Importance Of Music Education

Music has always been an important part of the curriculum in the Lakewood City Schools. As a teacher at LHS, I have enjoyed many an orchestra, band and choir concert. I also teach "about' music in my College Credit Psychology class, specifically the impact of music education on the brain, and have always wanted to write an article on this topic. But LHS senior Ellie Clark's response to an exam prompt—written in ten minutes—is not only better than what I could produce, but comes from a musician (flute) and a scholar (Ellie is President of our National Honor Society and Co-Captain of our Academic Challenge Team).



The Question was: "Discuss the research on the relationship between music education and brain development. Be sure to cite at least two specific examples." Her response follows.



"Music Education fosters more interconnectivity in the brain because the very act of playing an instrument requires a sustained neural connection between the left and right hemispheres of the brain. Because the left brain controls language, it's needed to properly read sheet music and the notes it translates are then communicated to the right brain, which has more of a role in motor skills, which then communicates through synapses and nerves throughout the body. This leaves a thickened Corpus Callosum to aid in communication between the two hemispheres. "



"Another example of the relationship between music education and brain development is that playing music while stumped on a particular problem can stimulate new neuronal pathways and thus leads to new approaches to problem solving. For example, when writing the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson practiced the violin in between writing sessions to help himself come with new ideas."



Leave it to a musician and academic powerhouse to produce such a potent analysis. It makes one wonder, though, why the research on the relationship between music education and brain development has not informed education policy on a larger scale. As billionaire elites use their influence to shape education policy (See Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Laurene Powell Jobs), conspicuously absent has been a focus on early music education. Every several years, a new cockamamie educational "transformation" plan is rolled out with great promise and either no results or negative ones. It's time to make music education— a universal language which brings joy, hope, healing and of course neural connectivity—a national priority.



In the mean time, Winter concert season is fast approaching—time again to celebrate the Lakewood City Schools music tradition. The Sounds of the Seasons, Choir, Band and Orchestra Concerts at Lakewood Civic Auditorium on December 9th and 10th at 7:30pm will thicken corpus callosums and bring smiles throughout the 44107. I look forward to watching Ellie and hundreds of her fellow students make some December magic. Hope to see you there. Long Live Lakewood.