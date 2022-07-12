Starr Gazer
DECEMBER
ARIES: The Ram’s got bigger-than-life things going on behind closed doors, & the Sunbeams are in your house of higher learning & overseas…looks like you’re taking a Sleigh Ride abroad
TAURUS: The Bull is catching some rays from other people’s money/resources; luck is coming to you from friends, groups & associations who may have seen Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
GEMINI: The Twin’s business/personal partnerships are getting a double boost from the Sun & Jolly Jupiter has landed in your Career house…It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
CANCER: The Crab’s focus is on service & health; Lady Luck visits your 9th house of foreign travel & higher studies – you may be singing Feliz Navidad from different shores than Lake Erie
LEO: The Lion/Lioness romantic vibes are on fire, and the golden buzzer has lit up the house of other’s resources, buy a lotto ticket, and soon you’ll be Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
VIRGO: Home/family is the focus this Xmas season; your partnerships, both love & business, are blessed by Jupiter’s wand…Santa Claus is Coming to Town; put out the cookies & milk
LIBRA: The community is where you shine this month; Jupiter is making a stay in your house of health; the keyword is moderation, then you’ll be able to do the Jingle Bell Rock in style
SCORPIO: The Sun is shining green bucks on the Scorpion, Jupiter is lighting up the romantic arena along with a few beams cast on the children, invite Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer
SAGITTARIUS: The Sun is casting its rays in the house of Self; changes must come from within, bringing Peace on Earth; Jupiter is stopping by the Centaur’s home & family this Xmas
CAPRICORN: The Goat is working behind the scenes for Xmas; however, Jupiter is bringing you luck in your networking circles in the community; get out & make it a Holly Jolly Christmas
AQUARIUS: Your house of friends, & associations are lighting up more than the tree, Jupiter is blessing your finances, and it’s time to celebrate from the Heavens & sing Joy to the World
PISCES: Jupiter is in the pond of the fish this Holiday Season; take it easy on the Egg Nog; the Sun is shining its golden rays on your career corner, Silver Bells; it’s Christmas time in the city
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.