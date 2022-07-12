Starr Gazer

DECEMBER



ARIES: The Ram’s got bigger-than-life things going on behind closed doors, & the Sunbeams are in your house of higher learning & overseas…looks like you’re taking a Sleigh Ride abroad



TAURUS: The Bull is catching some rays from other people’s money/resources; luck is coming to you from friends, groups & associations who may have seen Mommy Kissing Santa Claus



GEMINI: The Twin’s business/personal partnerships are getting a double boost from the Sun & Jolly Jupiter has landed in your Career house…It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year



CANCER: The Crab’s focus is on service & health; Lady Luck visits your 9th house of foreign travel & higher studies – you may be singing Feliz Navidad from different shores than Lake Erie



LEO: The Lion/Lioness romantic vibes are on fire, and the golden buzzer has lit up the house of other’s resources, buy a lotto ticket, and soon you’ll be Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree



VIRGO: Home/family is the focus this Xmas season; your partnerships, both love & business, are blessed by Jupiter’s wand…Santa Claus is Coming to Town; put out the cookies & milk



LIBRA: The community is where you shine this month; Jupiter is making a stay in your house of health; the keyword is moderation, then you’ll be able to do the Jingle Bell Rock in style



SCORPIO: The Sun is shining green bucks on the Scorpion, Jupiter is lighting up the romantic arena along with a few beams cast on the children, invite Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer



SAGITTARIUS: The Sun is casting its rays in the house of Self; changes must come from within, bringing Peace on Earth; Jupiter is stopping by the Centaur’s home & family this Xmas



CAPRICORN: The Goat is working behind the scenes for Xmas; however, Jupiter is bringing you luck in your networking circles in the community; get out & make it a Holly Jolly Christmas



AQUARIUS: Your house of friends, & associations are lighting up more than the tree, Jupiter is blessing your finances, and it’s time to celebrate from the Heavens & sing Joy to the World



PISCES: Jupiter is in the pond of the fish this Holiday Season; take it easy on the Egg Nog; the Sun is shining its golden rays on your career corner, Silver Bells; it’s Christmas time in the city



Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.

