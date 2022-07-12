Mayor's Corner: Lakewood's First Comprehensive Snow And Ice Control Plan

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving and were able to enjoy a fantastic feast with friends and family. Although we’ve been lucky to have a relatively mild November, we at the City of Lakewood have been diligently preparing for the full arrival of winter weather. Part of that effort has been the unveiling of the City’s first official and comprehensive Snow & Ice Control Plan.

Our team at the City has always worked hard to coordinate efforts and provide high quality service in addressing cold weather events, but until now the City had not fully aligned our snow and ice control strategy across departments and codified this work in a single place. My administration made developing an official plan a priority this year in advance of the onset of cold weather. Our Public Works and Planning Departments did a deep dive during our warm weather months and involved all relevant City departments to brainstorm how we can improve our snow and ice protocols and practices to ensure we provide the best service possible for Lakewood.

The new Snow & Ice Control Plan prioritizes increasing the City’s overall capacity to proactively plan for and respond to harsh winter weather. This winter, the City is attaching snow plows to additional, smaller City vehicles so we can deploy more plows on the street simultaneously and clear more roads at once. On the personnel side, we are implementing policy changes to ensure additional coverage during holiday and weekends and proactively address our overall personnel needs.

The plan also includes revisions to the City’s snow removal priority routes and maps, updating signage regarding snow streets, and additions to our communications protocols during inclement weather to ensure that the public is advised of any parking bans. The City plans to roll out an automatic notification system that will help with events such as snow emergencies – more information to come on that as we fine tune the details.

One innovation in the plan is a pilot project to provide residents up to five gallons of rock salt at no cost. We heard from many residents that keeping sidewalks safe during cold weather was a priority, and we are piloting this salt program to help address those concerns. The free salt program kicked off on December 1st, so if you are an interested resident, bring your own shovel and bucket to load your own salt at one of five locations: at five locations throughout Lakewood: Madison Park North Parking Lot; Lakewood Park Skate House; Cove Park; Kauffman Park; and Lakewood Dog Park. You can also return for more salt later if you use your initial five gallons before the end of winter. We are including signage at each free salt location on environmentally safe and smart salt usage – for example, one coffee cup of salt is enough to treat ten concrete sidewalk slabs. The program is for residents only – sorry, but contractors, landscapers, and businesses do not qualify.

The residential salt program will be evaluated in the spring of 2023 to determine its effectiveness and whether it should continue moving forward. The City will also continue to partner with LakewoodAlive on a program that provides snow shoveling assistance for elderly and disabled residents.

I hope you all enjoy the beauty of our winter months, and with our new Snow & Ice Control Plan in place, we can keep Lakewood safe for everyone even during harsh weather.

*** The City’s full Snow & Ice Control Plan can be found online at: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/lakewood-rolls-out-new-snow-ice-control-plan/