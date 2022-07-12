Lakewood Board Of Education's Resolution Opposes State Proposal

The Lakewood Board of Education at its November 21 meeting unanimously approved a reolution stating its opposition to a proposed anti-LGBTQ+ resolution under consideration by the Ohio Board of Education. The Board's resolution states that the Ohio Board of Education's proposal: "contradicts Lakewood City Schools Board of Education Policy...(and) is also in oppostion to Lakewood's Vision of a Lakeood Graduate, specifically the values of empathy and global awareness, and violates the ideals of human kindness and inclusion that are so valued by the Lakewood Community."

The resolution encourages the community to contact the State Board of Education to express their oppostion to the propoosed legislation.

Here is the text of the Lakewood Board of Education's resolution:

WHEREAS, In September 2022, Ohio Board of Education Member Brenden Shea presented an anti-LGBTQ+ resolution for consideration:The "Resolution to Support Parents, Schools, and Districts in Rejecting Harmful, Coercive, and Burdensome Gender Identity Policies" attempts to invalidate Federal Title IX protections in schools for LGBTQ+ youth;

WHEREAS, This resolution directly contradicts Lakewood City Schools Board of Education Policy;

WHEREAS, This resolution is also in opposition to Lakewood's Vision of a Lakewood Graduate, specifically the values of empathy and global awareness and violates the ideals of human kindness and inclusion that are so valued by the Lakewood Community; WHEREAS, It is essential that our schools remain a safe, inclusive space for our children to grow and learn;

WHEREAS, The State Board of Education Executive Committee will continue debate on this resolution and two additional amendments;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that members of the Lakewood Board of Education encourage members of our schools and our community to contact the State Board of Education to express their opposition to this harmful resolution.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Board of Education of the Lakewood City Schools District that the two-reading rule be suspended and that this resolution as recommended by the Superintendent of Schools be approved on one reading.