Holiday Lighting Contest

Lakewood lights up in spectacular ways. Drive around other communities, I think we do it best. Our city of homes should take great pride in the decorating and holiday lighting that seems to get better every year. Once again, we try to acknowledge and award the most deserving homes that bring a smile to their neighbors. Anyone can win.



We are looking for everything from the simple and elegant traditional displays to the blinding disco of colors: one string of lights to, "I can't believe there's that many inflatables in one yard." Whatever makes you happy, you should nominate!



Nominate them at the Daily Question on our home page at: lakewoodobserver.com. You can nominate 5 different homes a day.



Public voting week will start on December 21st and continue through Dec. 28th. The homes with the most votes will be judged by a team who will decide the top ten. Winners will be announced December 30th. Along with the winning homes, one nominator and one voter will win a prize as well.



As always, we sincerely thank our sponsors who step up every year with gift certificates for prizes: Parnell Eagen of the West End Tavern, Brothers Ramesh and Sanjeev Sharma of India Garden, Bob Togliotti of Woodstock BBQ, Bobby and Julie Hutchison at the Root Cafe, and new this year: Lakewood's own Christmas Angel, Bonnie Fencl of Carabel Beauty Salon and Store with Haircuts for Females of All Ages.



