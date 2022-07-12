Healthy Lakewood Foundation Awards Over $150,000 In Grants To Support Community-Based Projects

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation Board of Directors awarded $153,550 in grants at its November Board meeting.

The HLF Board awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Grants for a total of $103,550 in funding to local organizations for community-based projects that support community building through innovation and learning. These projects address the social determinants of health – the environmental, social, and economic conditions of our community – through local programs and initiatives.

Awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Grants include:

$3,150 to GardenWalk Lakewood to promote the beautification of neighborhoods, spread gardening knowledge, and inspire home gardeners in the community.

to promote the beautification of neighborhoods, spread gardening knowledge, and inspire home gardeners in the community. $5,250 to the Lakewood Black Caucus to build capacity, allyship, and support for the mental health of Black residents in Lakewood.

to build capacity, allyship, and support for the mental health of Black residents in Lakewood. $5,000 to the Lakewood Family Room for the new Parent Support Group, providing feeding, lactation, and parenting support to families with infants and babies.

for the new Parent Support Group, providing feeding, lactation, and parenting support to families with infants and babies. $10,000 to Trials for Hope for community meals, basic care items, and outreach to unsheltered people to provide vulnerable populations with basic services.

for community meals, basic care items, and outreach to unsheltered people to provide vulnerable populations with basic services. $10,000 to the City of Lakewood Department of Human Services to start a composting and education program at Cove Community Center.

to start a composting and education program at Cove Community Center. $10,500 to the Lakewood Outdoor Basketball Committee for the Youth Mentor and Violence Prevention Program at the Lakewood public basketball courts.

Additionally, the HLF Board awarded four (4) Covid-Response Grants to efforts related to or impacted by the ongoing pandemic. These awards include:

$5,000 to the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation for its community-based holiday food drive.

for its community-based holiday food drive. $10,000 to Lakewood City Schools to support the Coordinated Care Project which offers individualized support to families experiencing barriers and lack of access to basic needs.

to support the Coordinated Care Project which offers individualized support to families experiencing barriers and lack of access to basic needs. $10,000 to Connecting for Kids to support a community research project in collaboration with Lakewood area organizations to understand the needs of and increase access to programming and services for families of children with special needs after programming disruptions due to the pandemic.

to support a community research project in collaboration with Lakewood area organizations to understand the needs of and increase access to programming and services for families of children with special needs after programming disruptions due to the pandemic. $25,000 to Lakewood Community Services Center for the continued support of food assistance for Lakewood residents.

HLF Board President, Khalilah Worley Billy, said, “In its first year of comprehensive grantmaking, the HLF Board has funded a range of programs to advance the health of our community. While these Neighborhood Opportunity Grants are modest in amount, we believe the funded projects have great potential to increase community connections, provide needed care, and initiate new ideas and leaders in Lakewood. We are so excited to support these new grantees and learn from their projects in the year ahead.”

For a complete list of the grant awards, please visit HLF’s website: https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/grantmaking/recent-grants/. HLF’s funding opportunities will open again in Spring 2023.