Harlan Radford Receives Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Award

Harlan Radford has been named a Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) by the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River in recognition of his leadership in the club and the communities it serves.

He was among those honored at the District 6630 Annual Foundation Awards Gala at Windows on the River on November 17.

Radford joined the club in July 2014 and immediately became totally involved in growing and strengthening the club’s membership. In presenting the award, past president Jim Lechko acknowledged Radford’s contributions, stating, “He has an amazing ability to explain and exemplify the tenets of our organization clearly and enthusiastically. As a result, he has been the source of nearly all our new members over the last eight years.”

Now serving on the District Membership Committee, Radford chaired the club’s membership committee shortly after he joined the club. He also serves on its board of directors and runs the club’s literacy project where each year over 400 dictionaries are presented to every third grader in Lakewood and Rocky River.

He single-handedly runs an annual Swim A Thon fundraiser that has garnered significant funds for equipment for the local police and fire departments, as well as the Elle’s Enchanted Forest playground in Rocky River.

“He also always remembers to show his appreciation to fellow club members which makes his programs so successful,” Lechko noted.

Also at the gala, Lechko was honored with an Outstanding Service Award for his service as District Foundation Chair from 2019-22.

The local Rotary Club was one of only eight Northeast Ohio clubs that achieved 100% membership giving to Rotary International’s Annual Fund, earning the club the opportunity to award a PHF to an individual who has made a difference in the community.

Paul Harris Fellowships are given to recognize exceptional contributions made by individuals who further Rotary's mission of encouraging the ideals of service as a basis of worthy enterprise, high ethical standards, community service, and the advancement of international understanding and goodwill.

Named for Paul Harris who founded Rotary in 1905, the award was established in his honor in 1957 and is usually reserved for individuals who contribute $1000 US to the Rotary Foundation.

Gifts to the Annual Fund help Rotary clubs take action today to create positive change in communities at home and around the world. Contributions help strengthen peace efforts, provide clean water and sanitation, support education, grow local economies, save mothers and children, and fight disease.